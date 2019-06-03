DEADWOOD: THE MOVIE Soundtrack is Available Now

WaterTower music is excited to announce the availability ofDeadwood: The Movie (Music from the HBO® Film), the soundtrack to Deadwood: The Movie.



The album features 22 songs composed, arranged, and produced by Golden Globe nominated composers Reinhold Heil and Johnny Klimek, and includes the "Deadwood Main Title Theme."



The Deadwood: The Movie (Music from the HBO® Film), album is now available and the track list is as follows:

TRACKLIST:

Deadwood Main Title Theme David Schwartz

Trixie Accosts Hearst Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Exist in Your Repertoire / Your Deepest Nature Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Loch Lomond The Gem Saloon Piano Player

Wild Bill / Finding Charlie Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes The Gem Saloon Piano Player

I'll Deliver Your fing Answer Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Al Speaks with Caroline / Fisherman's Haunting Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Is That the Old Ship of Zion The Carson Creek Singers

Charlie's Funeral Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

The Auction Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Lynching Samuel Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Body Count / Haunted by Our Thoughts Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

All Bleeding Stops Eventually / Tomorrow We Marry Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Oh Promise Me The Gem Saloon Piano Player

Speed the Plow The Deadwood WEDDING BAND

Hearst Enters the Wedding Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Money Musk The Deadwood WEDDING BAND

Beating Hearst Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Chorus Jig The Deadwood WEDDING BAND

Jane Saves Bullock Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

Waltzing Matilda Reinhold Heil & Johnny Klimek

In this original movie based on David Milch's acclaimed, Emmy®-winning HBO series "Deadwood," the indelible characters of the show are reunited after a decade to celebrate South Dakota's statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds reopened as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.



Returning cast members include: Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes (HBO's "Eastbound & Down") , Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert (HBO's "Big Little Lies," "Angels in America"), William Sanderson (HBO's "True Blood"), Kim Dickens (HBO's "Treme"), Gerald McRaney, Sean Bridgers, W. Earl Brown and Keone Young (HBO's "True Blood"), among others. The film will also feature new cast member Jade Pettyjohn.



During its three-season, 36-episode run on HBO from 2004 to 2006, the "Deadwood" series was nominated for 28 Primetime Emmy® Awards, winning eight, including Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Walter Hill). The series also received a Golden Globe Award for Best Performer by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama (Ian McShane).



Executive produced by David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Daniel Minahan, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant; co-executive producer, Regina Corrado; directed by Daniel Minahan; written by David Milch.





Related Articles View More TV Stories