DC's BLACK ADAM, Starring Dwayne Johnson, Sets Release Date

The film also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Mar. 28, 2021  
DC has REVEALED the release date of its upcoming film, Black Adam, as July 29, 2022.

Black Adam is a fictional supervillain, and anti-hero. He is one of the archenemies of the superhero Captain Marvel and the nemesis of the Marvel Family.

In the film, he will be portrayed by Dwayne Johnson.

Black Adam is both a spinoff and a sequel of the 2019 Shazam! movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Larry Sher will be the film's cinematographer.

The film was initially set to be released on December 22, 2021, with principal photography initially scheduled to begin in July 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming has since been delayed to April 2021 and its release was pushed back.

The film will also introduce the Justice Society of America, with Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.


