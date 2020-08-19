DC FanDome Trailer Teases THE BATMAN Footage

Aisha Tyler also unveiled a look at the virtual Hall of Heroes.

ComicCon events are always packed with fan surprises, and we are betting that DC FanDome follows suit. The substitute virtual event for all things DC released a dense trailer today for the events they have planned.

Celebrate this EPIC GLOBAL EVENT for all things DC. Free for everyone for 24 hours only at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y on August 22! ?? #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/QkLj1bm4DP - DC (@DCComics) August 19, 2020

CRIMINAL MINDS star Aisha Tyler gives a tour of the virtual Hall of Heroes designed by DC Comics artist, Jim Lee. The global event will include exclusive footage, insider info, news, and announcements. The most hotly anticipated event is sure to be a look at Robert Pattinson in THE BATMAN. The trailer teases that fans will get exclusive new footage from the film.

WONDER WOMAN 1984, THE SUICIDE SQUAD, and THE FLASH will also get top billing.

Tune in to DCFanDome.com on August 22 for all the action.

