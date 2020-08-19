Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DC FanDome Trailer Teases THE BATMAN Footage

Aisha Tyler also unveiled a look at the virtual Hall of Heroes.

Aug. 19, 2020  

ComicCon events are always packed with fan surprises, and we are betting that DC FanDome follows suit. The substitute virtual event for all things DC released a dense trailer today for the events they have planned.

CRIMINAL MINDS star Aisha Tyler gives a tour of the virtual Hall of Heroes designed by DC Comics artist, Jim Lee. The global event will include exclusive footage, insider info, news, and announcements. The most hotly anticipated event is sure to be a look at Robert Pattinson in THE BATMAN. The trailer teases that fans will get exclusive new footage from the film.

WONDER WOMAN 1984, THE SUICIDE SQUAD, and THE FLASH will also get top billing.

Tune in to DCFanDome.com on August 22 for all the action.


