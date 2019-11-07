D'Arcy Carden Joins A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Series With Abbi Jacobson

Deadline reports that D'Arcy Carden is in final talks to join upcoming Amazon adaptation of "A League of Their Own." "Broad City"'s Abbi Jacobson writes, executive produces, and stars.

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) is also in talks to join the project. She will play Clance.

The series is an adaptation of the 1992 film, which revolved around about a women's professional baseball league during World War II.

Jacobson plays Carson, a farm girl whose husband is off fighting the war. She runs away from home and tries out for the league in response to an advertisement.

Carden plays Greta, a beautiful and worldly player who once was in the Army. Carden stars on "The Good Place" and "Barry."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories