DATELINE Sold in 90% of the U.S. for Its Fourth Season in National Syndication

NBCUniversal Television Distribution has sold "Dateline" in more than 90% of the country for its fourth season in national syndication, it was announced today by Sean O'Boyle, Executive Vice President of Syndication Sales, NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

The Syndicated version of "Dateline" airs each weekday on stations from leading broadcast groups, including FOX, Sinclair, Hearst, Nexstar, Graham Media, Gray, COX Media Group, Tegna, Scripps, Sunbeam, Weigel, Block, Hubbard and more.

"'Dateline' is the gold standard in the true-crime genre and has continued to generate Pop culture buzz. Its growing success in a fragmented marketplace has made 'Dateline' a sought after show for local broadcast stations," said O'Boyle. "'Dateline's' ability to win audiences in different time periods has been key to its value and we are thrilled to move forward with our partner stations."

"From the headline-grabbing mysteries such as 'Dirty John,' Robert Durst and the Bill Cosby trials, to the relatable small-town crimes you have never heard of, the 'Dateline' team consistently delivers the best storytelling in the business," said Andy Cashman, Head of Licensing and Syndication, NBC News and MSNBC. "They're important stories told with great sensitivity and this season in broadcast Syndication we're proud to be able to bring viewers more than 225 episodes."

"This is GREAT NEWS for the millions of 'Dateline' fans because it gives them the opportunity to watch their favorite episodes on the leading broadcast stations in their local markets," said David Corvo, senior executive producer of "Dateline.""Dateline" continues to be the benchmark in true-crime shows as it was watched by more than 133 million unique viewers in 2019. Currently in its third season, "Dateline" remains a dominant and competitive performer with steady ratings growth in broadcast syndication. "Dateline" continues to deliver for its local stations having grown by 3% year-to-year when airing in the same time period and growing by 10% when airing in a new time period among household ratings. It is also one of the few Syndicated shows to grow from its first to last quarter hour as it sees a 6% growth in households."Dateline" is produced for Syndication by NBC News. David Corvo is the senior executive producer and Liz Cole is the executive producer for "Dateline NBC."





