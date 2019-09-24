DANCING WITH THE STARS Makes First Elimination

The 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples competed a second week with the first elimination of the 2019 season, live, Monday, Sept. 23, on ABC.

For the show's second broadcast, scores from the judges from week one were carried over and combined with judges' scores from week two, which also marked the first weekly live-viewing audience vote of the season. And for the first time in "DWTS" history, a big format change in voting changes everything, which was revealed in tonight's broadcast.

After dances from the Cha Cha to the Foxtrot, the first eliminated couple of the season was revealed.

The remaining couples include the following:

- Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

- Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy

- Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

- Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

- Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov

- Karamo and Jenna Johnson

- Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke

- Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

- Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd

- Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold

- James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater

Catch next week's episode of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," "Movie Night," Monday, Sept. 30.

Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless





