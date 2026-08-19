DALLIANCE Trailer Shows Old Friends Unraveling in Their Sixties

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Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for DALLIANCE, a new series centered on a longtime circle of friends in their sixties who are forced to confront the messy realities of life as marriages implode, new relationships ignite, and old wounds resurface.

The trailer sets up a story built around long-standing relationships being tested at a later stage in life, with the friend group's history complicating the fallout as their personal lives shift. Rather than focusing on a single character, the footage frames the series as an ensemble study of how decades of shared history collide with sudden change.

According to the streamer, the series positions the group's established bonds as both a support system and a source of tension once marriages begin to fall apart and new romantic entanglements emerge. The trailer suggests that old grievances among the friends resurface alongside the newer conflicts, giving the series a dual focus on past and present.

DALLIANCE is set to stream beginning August 27, exclusively on Paramount+.

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