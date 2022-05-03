Cristela Alonzo Returns to Netflix with Second Comedy Special, 'Middle Classy'

Cristela Alonzo is back for her second Netflix Comedy special with Middle Classy. It is set to premiere globally on Netflix on June 28th. The special is produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions. Hurwitz also directs.

In the follow up to her 2016 comedy special, Lower Classy, Cristela Alonzo is back for her second Netflix comedy special, Middle Classy. With more money and a smile big enough to show off her HARD EARNED new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family. Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy premieres globally on Netflix on June 28th, 2022.

