Creative Law For Artists Series Welcomes Guest Speaker Anika Jackson

Hosted by DJ Justin Paul.

This biweekly series is co-hosted by DJ, Producer, and College Professor Justin Paul of Los Angeles, CA; and Drummer, Dr. Who Expert, and Patent Attorney Ira Domnitz of Houston, TX.

Each episode they discuss legal and business issues affecting musicians and/or visual artists and how creatives can protect their work. In this week's episode, special guest Anika Jackson, founder of AnikaPR in Los Angeles will be sharing great stories and tips about starting, building, and expanding your brand.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many musicians, DJ Justin Paul began more heavily using online platforms such as Facebook, Twitch, and others to perform and share music with those who were "safer at home." Ira Domnitz, Esq. was listening and realized that there was a need for creatives to understand their rights and protect their works whether on or offline. The two gentlemen met, and Creative Law for Artists was founded.

Learn more about them at: justinpaul.com and patent-lawyers.com

The series airs Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. Los Angeles / 7 p.m. Houston / 8 p.m. New York and Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1 a.m. London/ 8 a.m. Hong Kong/ 10 a.m. Sydney.

