Crackle Announces the Exclusive Premiere of SEW THE WINTER TO MY SKIN

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the premiere of epic-adventure drama, Sew the Winter to My Skin, launching on Monday, February 1.

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker and screenwriter Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, Sew the Winter to My Skin stars Ezra Mabengeza (Miracle at St. Anna, Attack on Darfur), Peter Kurth (A Heavy Heart, Gold), and Zolisa Xaluva (Knuckle City, Kings of Jo'burg).

Inspired by true events, Sew the Winter to My Skin depicts the epic hunt, capture and trial of the legendary black rebel folk hero, John Kepe, during one of the most racially-charged political regimes in human history. Despite the massive Colonial Republic manhunt, the notorious yet charismatic outlaw evaded capture for over a decade while he terrorized white settler farmers in a courageous effort to protect his impoverished community.

"We are immensely pleased to bring this heroic story to our viewers as the latest in Crackle's collection of original programming," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "The film's unique style and aesthetic relies heavily on visual and musical elements to recount the profound story."

"We are absolutely delighted that our baby, Sew The Winter To My Skin, has finally found such a wonderful home with Crackle," said filmmaker Jahmil Qubeka. "Crackle's vision and celebration of cinema resonates with our own personal ethos of bringing a quality cinematic experience to discerning audiences, whatever their choice of viewing device. In embracing the future, we see Crackle as a crucial proponent of how movies will be consumed. Cinema helps break cultural barriers to get to the heart of the matter, our collective humanity. Being associated with a brand that evidently shares our love of this great medium is refreshing and absolutely thrilling. "

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Sew the Winter to My Skin alongside original and AVOD exclusive titles including Bucket List, Insomnia, Heroes of Lucha Libre, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Corporate Animals, On Point and Going From Broke.

Sew the Winter to My Skin is distributed in NORTH AMERICA by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and the supplier of exclusive and original content to Crackle Plus.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch the trailer here: