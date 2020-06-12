Crackle Announces The Premiere Of Original Film Documentary CLEANIN' UP THE TOWN: REMEMBERING GHOSTBUSTERS

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the US premiere of its original film documentary Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, launching on Thursday, June 18.

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found only on Crackle, including The Clearing, Crown Vic, On Point, '85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Wonders of the Sea, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke.

Directed and produced by brother and sister team Anthony and Claire Bueno, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters charts the making of the original 1984 Ghostbusters, featuring exclusive interviews with over 40 members of the cast and crew including director Ivan Reitman and lead cast Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson. Over 10 years in the making, the documentary also chronicles the achievements made by the visual effects crew in creating the ghosts during the pre-digital age when special effects were still evolving.

Having a passion for 'making-of's' and learning the craft of documentary filmmaking, director Anthony Bueno's intention was to tell the definitive story on how the supernatural comedy film was created. "The Cleanin' Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters team and I are hugely excited to be premiering our beloved documentary on Crackle," said Bueno. "We truly hope to enthrall and enlighten audiences, fans and filmmakers alike, as we reveal the wonderful personalities, incomparable talent and craftsmanship that went into making a film that captured the hearts of generations; Ghostbusters."

"With this LABOR OF LOVE from Claire and Anthony Bueno, Crackle continues to bring original film documentaries to its viewers," said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. "Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is a true celebration of one of the most adored, lighthearted comedies ever created."

The film was acquired by Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus. Seth Needle, SVP of Worldwide Acquisitions at Screen Media Ventures, negotiated the deal on behalf of Crackle Plus.

Crackle is available on Amazon FireTV, RokuTV and devices, Apple TV, most Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), Gaming Consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on PLEX, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktop at Crackle.com.

