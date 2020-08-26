Cooking Channel September Highlights

Cooking Channel's September lineup is filled with new episodes of fan-favorite shows all month long.

Cooking Channel's September lineup is filled with new episodes of fan-favorite shows all month long. On Mondays at 10pmET/7pmPT, travel with Andrew Zimmern as he explores the iconic foods that define a location on Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations. Then, on Tuesdays at 9pmET/6pmPT, follow along with Casey Webb as he revisits his travels from around the country IN SEARCH OF America's most delicious dishes and ultimate eating challenges to determine what will end up in the Man V. Food: Hall of Fame. On Wednesdays at 9pmET/6pmPT, discover the country's tastiest, most mouthwatering and decadent meals on Food Paradise. Noah Cappe takes viewers for an international, food-frenzied roller coaster of culinary delights in CARNIVAL EATS on Sundays at 9pmET/6pmPT. Also in September, don't miss new episodes of Eddie Eats America and Fire Masters. On CookingChannelTV.com, check out delicious fall recipes. Join the Cooking Channel conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

PREMIERE EPISODES

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations

Premiering Monday, September 7th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Kyoto"

Andrew Zimmern explores the elaborate feasts, home-cooked comfort food, sushi and confections of Kyoto, Japan. From the artistic multi-course dining experience known as Kaiseki, to the everyday humble comfort foods called Obanzai, Andrew eats some of Japan's oldest culinary traditions.

Premiering Monday, September 14th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Phoenix"

Andrew Zimmern explores the multicultural cuisine of Phoenix, Ariz. A heavy Mexican influence is present throughout the restaurant scene in dishes like chilaquiles and pozole. But Andrew finds that this Southwestern city also has more than just classic Mexican fare, like Neapolitan pizza made by a James Beard Award-winning chef and popular Sonoran hot dogs.

Premiering Monday, September 21st at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Tahiti"

From a Polynesian twist on ceviche to freshwater shrimp coated in a sweet, coconut-curry sauce, Andrew Zimmern sets sail on a culinary voyage through the signature dishes of Tahiti.

Premiering Monday, September 28th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Puerto Vallarta"

Andrew Zimmern heads to Mexico's Pacific coast and the resort town of Puerto Vallarta to explore the local cuisine. He finds local favorites reimagined to the delight of visitors, like grilled flour tortillas topped with marinated pork roast. He also gets a taste of timeless classics such as pozole made with local shrimp and skewered fish doused in mojo and roasted over an open fire.

Online, viewers can find Cooking Channel's ultimate restaurant guide and plan their own delicious destinations using #BizarreFoods.

Carnival Eats

Premiering Sunday, September 6th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Orange Is the New Snack"

Noah Cappe discovers new carnival eats, like the Mini Donut S'more Stick and the Pineapple Split, in the California orange groves at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair. Then his adventure continues with a Key Lime Funnel at the Highlands County Fair in Florida.

Premiering Sunday, September 13th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Pretzella, Queen of the Dessert"

Noah Cappe enjoys German-inspired carnival treats like a Christmas Wreatzel and Hot Belgian Boot at Christkindlmarket Milwaukee. Then he samples spicy midway munchies, including the Chili Cheese Dog Pizza, at the Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville, Texas.

Premiering Sunday, September 20th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "It's a Wonderful Bite"

Noah Cappe enjoys the holiday magic and a Pepperoni Pillow Pretzel, among other treats, at Winter Fest OC in Costa Mesa, California. Then he heads to the Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona, and starts the day off right with a Breakfast Funnel Cake.

Premiering Sunday, September 27th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Cheese Please!"

Noah Cappe is back for seconds of his seven favorite melty, ooey-gooey carnival treats. From the savory Truffled Grilled Cheese at the St. Paul Winter Carnival and the Mac Ball Burger at the Kentucky State Fair, to surprising sweet treats like the Cannoli Calzone at the Long Island Fun Fest and the Apple Pie Cheesecake at the Wilson County Fair, Noah crisscrosses America and discovers that everything is better with cheddar!

Online, check out favorite carnival-inspired recipes and insider photos from the show. Follow #CarnivalEats on social to keep up with the show.

Eddie Eats America

Premiering Tuesday, September 1st at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Philadelphia"

World's Strongest Man 2017 winner Eddie Hall gets roped into a strength test with legendary boxing coach Buster Custus at a famed Philadelphia gym before he gets a double hit of delicious Philly cheesesteak. For an hors d'oeuvre, it's a butter-drenched pretzel twist on the classic from the city's Reading Terminal Market. Finally, the main course is the colossal 2-foot-long monster cheesesteak challenge at gastro-institution Tony Luke's.

Premiering Tuesday, September 8th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Florida"

Strongman Eddie Hall gets a lesson in pro-wrestling from his childhood idols and WWE legends, The Headbangers. Then, he tours the Florida Everglades with guide Jesse Kennon before eating fried alligator tails and frog legs. Finally, at legendary Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor, Eddie attempts the "Kitchen Sink" challenge of a mobile sink filled to the brim with 9 pounds of ice cream and 2 pounds of toppings.

Premiering Tuesday, September 15th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "New Jersey"

Eddie Hall is in the Garden State of New Jersey for the Destination Dogs hot dog challenge. The epic platter pits Eddie against eight supersized hot dogs weighing in at nearly 6 pounds and a jaw-dropping 7,000 calories. To sharpen his appetite, Eddie joins former hockey pro Krzysztof Oliwa on the ice and drops in for a huge corned beef hash breakfast at the iconic Summit Diner.

Premiering Tuesday, September 22nd at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Austin"

In Austin, Texas, Eddie Hall pumps up his appetite in a race of strength vs. speed with superbike legend Colin "Texas Tornado" Edwards. Then, Eddie enjoys some pit-smoked barbecue from local favorite House Park Bar-B-Que before tackling a monster food truck challenge from eight of the city's famous food trucks.

Premiering Tuesday, September 29th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Manhattan"

Strongman Eddie Hall lands in the Big Apple to get a super-charged snack and a lesson in baking at Murray's Bagels. Then, he goes head-to-head with his friend and rival, Brian Shaw, as they drag a 23-ton truck down the street. Finally, he faces a skyscraper of a sandwich at Sarge's Deli made with half a loaf of bread and packed to the rafters with beef, turkey, salami, pastrami, corned beef and all the trimmings.

Online, go behind the scenes with Eddie Hall as he goes all in on some of the most over-the-top eating challenges in the country, and join the conversation on social with #EddieEatsAmerica.

Fire Masters

Premiering Thursday, September 3rd at 10pmET/7pmPT- "You're Un-Grill-ievable!"

Three chefs think they have what it takes to be the Fire Masters Champion. First, the Wildfire Round puts their grilling skills to the ultimate test. The Crossfire Round serves up wine and cheese, and then it's off to southeast Asia for the Feast of Fire.

Premiering Thursday, September 10th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Turn the Heat Around"

The competing chefs hit the grills ready for battle, putting their personalities on the plate in the Wildfire Round. The Crossfire Round reveals who likes it salty and who enjoys the sweet, and in the Feast of Fire, the judges enjoy a taste of la dolce vita!

Premiering Thursday, September 17th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Mis-Steaks Were Made"

The grills are fired up and so are the chefs in the Wildfire Round. It's a game of fins or tentacles in the Crossfire Round, and in the Feast of Fire, the chefs take on French cuisine for the win.

Online, fans can learn more about the show and get hot tips for cooking up their own fire-cooked favorites.

Food Paradise

Premiering Wednesday, September 2nd at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Meals Over Miami"

Get ready to dance with the diverse flavors that color in mouthwatering Miami! There's a papita-topped Cuban street food favorite, a pepper-packed burger that brings the heat, bold burritos, decadent mac 'n' cheese and more! South Florida is hiding a true FOOD PARADISE and we're diving in deep!

Premiering Wednesday, September 9th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Monster Mashups"

We're going eight rounds with the craziest mashups in America! Starting with a heavyweight beast known as the Pizzarito in New York and a delicious German restaurant placed right in the middle of Los Angeles' Koreatown. They're combining nachos with macaroni and cheese in Wisconsin, Mexican and Asian flavors in Arizona and low-country boils with pizza in Chicago! Next, a restaurant dedicated to fries in Los Angeles is doing amazing things with s'mores and there's a brunch burger that has it all in Chicago. Finally, a creative spot in Philadelphia is mashing up dumplings with the classic Philly Cheesesteak.

Premiering Wednesday, September 16th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "The Brunch Bunch"

It's Sunday Funday every day in FOOD PARADISE so we're checking out the most extreme brunch spots in the United States! First, there's a doughnut burger that's bringing both sweet and savory to California and a restaurant in Arizona that offers a Bloody Mary with more options than a new car. We're indulging our sweet tooth with cookie pancakes in New Jersey, playing jazz with chicken and biscuits in Virginia and pairing chicken with funnel cakes in Washington, DC. Next, we're getting steak and eggs in pizza form in Detroit before smothering biscuits with mac and cheese in Orlando. Finally, we're enjoying brunch by the bay with Fried Oysters Benedict on Hilton Head Island.

Premiering Wednesday, September 23rd at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Mangia Meals"

We're taking a tour of Italy without leaving the States starting with a pizza in New York that's as large as the city's Italian population. There's a colossal prosciutto calzone in Philly, perfect pasta in Michigan and an Italian hot dog in Vegas you'll have to see to believe. Next, there's a can't-miss steak-and-fondue Stromboli in New York and New-Jersey-style Italian deli sandwiches in San Francisco. Finally, we enjoy Italian comfort food in Miami and experience pure Parmesan decadence in Chicago.

Premiering Wednesday, September 30th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Meaty Madness"

We're getting to the meat of the matter as we chow down on some powerhouse proteins! For starters, a spot in Portland, Maine, is making dreams come true with a dish called the Meat Coma packed with smoked beef brisket, pork ribs, pork shoulder and house-made chili. Next, a restaurant in New Orleans is transforming classic po'boys into sky-high meaty masterpieces and it's meat madness in Milwaukee at a place that's grilling up outrageous midwestern mainstays. They're creating mouthwatering meat monuments in Denver and Texas excess meets Cali cool in Huntington Park, California. A meatball shop in New York City has something truly meat-tacular for your bucket list while a nearby Lebanese restaurant has the shawarma to warm-a your heart. Finally, a butcher shop and steakhouse come together in Houston to create memorable meatiness.

Online, fans can flip through pics of awesome food landmarks for their next food road trip. Join the conversation with #FoodParadise.

Man V. Food: Hall of Fame

Premiering Tuesday, September 1st at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Hall of Fame: Breakfast Bonanza"

Casey Webb's tour of tasty treats has convinced him that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and he's inducting his favorites into the MAN V. FOOD Hall of Fame. Forget ordinary eggs and toast. Casey honors the sweetest and most-savory morning meals ever, from a 30-pound bagel sandwich to an imposing Irish breakfast platter.

Premiering Tuesday, September 8th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Hall of Fame: Decadent Desserts"

Casey Webb has had his fair share of spectacular sweets, so he's counting down the most-decadent desserts on Man v. Food. There's a giant cupcake equal to 22 regular cupcakes, chocolate babka with hazelnut spread and, finally, a 3-pound cinnamon roll.

Premiering Tuesday, September 15th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Hall of Fame: Grill Masters"

Casey Webb is grillin' and chillin' as he celebrates the top five grilled masterpieces in MAN V. FOOD history, including his pick for the ultimate fired-up feast. There's a massive pork chop, a triple-stacked burger topped with an egg and a tri-tip sandwich with three luscious sauces.

Premiering Tuesday, September 22nd at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Hall of Fame: Sensational Seafood"

Casey Webb counts down his top five fishy feasts for the MAN V. FOOD Hall of Fame. There's classic Creole gumbo, an Atlantic salmon sandwich with scallion cream cheese, a glorious oyster trio and a whale-sized surf-and-turf sandwich.

Premiering Tuesday, September 29th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Hall of Fame: Sizzling Southwest"

Casey Webb is counting down the best Southwestern bites for his MAN V. FOOD Hall of Fame, starting way up north in New England with a foot-long hard taco packed with meats and toppings. There's also a funnel cake-shaped churro, a carne asada sopaipilla and a monstrous 4-pound breakfast burrito.

Online, viewers can take on their own food challenges with our over-the-top recipes to satisfy food obsessions. #ManVFood

DIGITAL CONTENT

Fall Recipes

The fall harvest is nearly here, and with that comes bushels of apples, tons of squash and, of course, pumpkins. We've got everything you need for autumn - from seasonal main dishes to sweet treats - right here.

