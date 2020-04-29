Cooking Channel Announces New Season of MAN FIRE FOOD

Earlier this year, Chef Roger Mooking HIT THE ROAD to meet pit masters, chefs and home cooks using the most innovative and outrageous ways to cook with fire. On Wednesday, May 20th at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT, viewers can escape from their at home quarantine and join Roger on Man Fire Food, as he travels across the country discovering how smokers, fire pits, and rigs are used to serve up one-of-a-kind dishes that sizzle the taste buds.

"Every year, viewers look forward to new episodes of Man Fire Food to kick off the summer grilling season, and this year, Roger is back to transport viewers from their couches at home to delicious destinations celebrating the passion for building and cooking with fire," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel.

Roger's fascination with flames continues in each of six new episodes. On the season premiere, Roger heads to Comfort Farms in Milledgeville, Georgia, a nonprofit organization where retire a retired veteran helps fellow vets adjust to civilian life by teaching them how to farm, raise animals and cook. There, Roger helps cook a whole mutton seasoned with garlicky rosemary and farm-fresh ingredients for a live fire feast cooked on a unique rig. Then, he heads to Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q in Bessemer, Alabama, for classic, open brick-pit barbecue, where he learns the tricks of THE TRADE from a seasoned pitmaster, who has been stoking coals since he was 8 years old. Together they season 250 pounds of picnic pork and load it into a 15-foot pit heated with hickory wood. Whether it is smoked, grilled or barbecued, each bite is a mouthful of flaming bold flavors.

Throughout the season Roger follows the smoke signals to destinations across the country. From an ancient Peruvian-style pit roast in Saint Augustine, Florida, to authentic Thai rotisserie chicken in Austin, Texas, and to charred steak empanadas in Chattanooga, Tennessee, each delicious dish shares the common ingredient - fire!

Get the hottest recipes from the show and the coolest cooking tips from Roger at CookingChanneltv.com/ManFireFood.





