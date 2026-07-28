Common Recalls Performing for Barack Obama at Presidential Center Opening

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Common used his stop on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to describe performing at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, offering a firsthand account of the occasion to host Seth Meyers.

Beyond the Obama Presidential Center performance, Common touched on his current work in the studio, discussing new music he has been recording. He also spoke about his role in the Apple TV series Silo, giving viewers a glimpse into his recent television work alongside his music career.

The conversation moved between these threads, with Common detailing both the ceremonial performance and the ongoing projects keeping him busy across music and television. His appearance fits into a week of guests on the NBC program, with Common's episode airing during a stretch that also featured Anne Hathaway, Alan Ritchson and other film and television figures.

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