Common Recalls Mom's Reaction Phone Call After Watching Him in SILO

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Common stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk about his role in SILO, recounting an unexpected phone call he received from his mother shortly after she watched the show. The moment became a highlight of the conversation, with Common describing her reaction during the segment.

The anecdote centered on his mother's reaction to seeing him on screen in SILO, a moment Common relayed with humor during the interview. THE EXCHANGE offered a personal, lighthearted window into how his family engages with his on-screen work.

Common used the appearance to walk through the specifics of the call, giving Seth Meyers and the audience a sense of his mother's take on the performance. The story played as one of the more memorable moments of the sit-down, built around a real family reaction.

The conversation kept its focus on that single anecdote, with Common detailing the back-and-forth of the call and the surprise of hearing his mother weigh in so directly on his work in SILO.

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