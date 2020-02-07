Comedy Pilot WORK WIFE, Based on Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Working Relationship, Ordered by ABC

A pilot based on Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's working relationship has been ordered by ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The single-camera comedy, which is also based on its creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor's partnership, tells the story of Dani and Scott, a platonic team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work. Set in the world of real estate, it follows the two as they take the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat.

Ripa and Seacrest serve as executive producers alongside writers Windsor and Johnson. Todd Holland will direct.

Ripa and Seacrest are best known as hosts of the daytime hit "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

This news was originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





