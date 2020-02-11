Comedy Central and Paramount Network Announce 2020 SXSW Events

Comedy Central and Paramount Network are returning to Austin for the 2020 SXSW Festival to present a series of events, including an immersive presentation by THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH correspondent Jaboukie Young-White; a moderated panel with Phoebe Robinson (untitled upcoming Comedy Central Series), Jen Flanz (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) and Karey Dornetto (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens); a "Yellowstone Takeover;" and the return of Comedy Central's annual "Backyard Bash."

The schedule of events and more information follows.

Disrupfluencing in the Age of Social Media with Jaboukie Young-White: FEATURED SESSION

Friday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. CT

Social media titan and THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH correspondent Jaboukie Young-White charts the future iteration of internet culture. In this multimedia presentation, Jaboukie will teach the next generation of social influencers the disruptive tools they need to master the art of online personal brand impact.

The Women Who Run the Shows: FEATURED SESSION

Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Phoebe Robinson, executive producer/creator of her own upcoming Comedy Central series, Jen Flanz, executive producer/showrunner of THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH and Karey Dornetto, executive producer/showrunner of AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS stop by SXSW to discuss their experiences as female showrunners. Moderated by The Hollywood Reporter's Bryn Sandberg, the women share their unique backstories, from their early days in the industry to calling the shots. They'll discuss everything from their influences to their unique roles in comedy and on set.

Yellowstone Takeover

Saturday, March 14

Paramount Network's critically acclaimed series Yellowstone is coming to Austin, Texas and taking over Banger's, a popular venue at 79 Rainey Street. The space will provide attendees the opportunity to get a glimpse into life on the Dutton Ranch and feature several classic cowboy activations including a mechanical bull, a leathercraft station, and a lasso course. Fans will also be treated to free wine, beer and BBQ as well as live musical performances.

Comedy Central's Backyard Bash

Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. CT

Comedy Central's Backyard Bash, an annual event since 2014, will feature several interactive stations celebrating Comedy Central franchises including a Drunk History dunk tank, a The Daily Show Twitter Library nickname generator, a prize wheel where fans can win some sweet CC swag, a South Side Free Throw game, and much more! Backyard Bash is free, open to the public and entry includes a sampling of Wendy's® new breakfast menu*. In addition, attendees will receive two free beers*. The event takes place at Pelons Tex Mex & Bar 508 Mezcalerita (802 Red River St.).

*while supplies last





