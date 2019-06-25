Comedy Central Announces New Interview Series GOOD TALK WITH ANTHONY JESLENIK

Comedy Central, the #1 brand in comedy, today announced the greenlight of Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, a comedic interview series that will premiere on September 6 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Each episode will feature an interview with one of Anthony's friends - who happen to be some of the best comedians in the business - as they discuss all things comedy. Over the course of six episodes, Jeselnik will sit down with David Spade, Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Leggero, Nick Kroll, and Tig Notaro.

In Good Talk, Jeselnik switches gears from his signature acerbic style for tongue-in-cheek interviews with his fellow comedians about their careers, influences and what it's like to live in his massive shadow. Jeselnik and his guests center their extremely funny conversations around stand up, stories and bits and participate in elegantly bizarre studio segments.

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik is part of Comedy Central's multiplatform development deal with the irreverent, iconoclastic comedian, which includes 40 episodes of The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project podcast, since its fall 2018 launch. The #1 brand in comedy has also previously collaborated for two seasons of THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE and his 2013 stand-up special, Caligula.

Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady are executive producers of Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, with Rady also serving as showrunner. Anne Harris, Tara Schuster and Jackie Sosa are executives in charge of the series for Comedy Central.

Driven by strong growth from primetime originals and late-night flagship THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central in Q12019 recorded its best quarter since 2016 and became primetime's fastest growing Top-20 network with Adults 18-34. Comedy Central recorded 1.4 billion total social streams in the quarter, up +12% from the previous quarter and up +10% from the same quarter a year ago.

In addition to ratings success, Comedy Central receives critical acclaim from its premium scripted series, late night programming, animated series and docu-series, including South Park, THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Broad City,Drunk History, The Other Two, Corporate, The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, Tosh.0, Klepper and The Jim Jefferies Show, among others.

Looking ahead, Comedy Central has a stacked slate that will feature new and returning series including: scripted comedies South Side, Awkwafina and Robbie; sketch-comedy series Alternatino with Arturo Castro; and Lights Out with David Spade.





