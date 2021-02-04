Comedian Byron Kennedy Signs With Marathon Talent Agency & Spielberg Entertainment

Byron Kennedy successfully transitioned from prosperous careers in radio and the music industry to in-demand comedian, and now he is entrusting his growing ­­­profession to two men credited with bringing arena-scale comedy to country music and the world - Neal Spielberg (Spielberg Entertainment) and Peter Strickland (Marathon Talent Agency).

"I could not be more excited about working with Neal and Peter," said Kennedy. "When I look at the long list of insanely talented comedians and artists they have worked with, I am beyond humbled and thankful for their belief in me. Their passion for comedy along with their understanding of the business is something I am beyond blessed to have in my corner. I look forward to all the amazing things we will be able to accomplish together!"

Once declared "the Leonardo Da Vinci of radio" by broadcast legend Howard Stern, Byron spent the past two decades channeling his comedic colors through the airwaves as a major market broadcast personality and programming executive. Continuing on his path to entertain America, Byron transitioned his skills to a major Nashville based record label where he quarterbacked the careers of international platinum selling recording artists. With every step of his career, the noise from colleagues, friends, and strangers grew louder encouraging him to take the stage he so often prepared for the talent he represented.

Now, less than two years removed from a career in radio and the music business, Kennedy draws from life experiences working in entertainment and having served in the United States Army in a comedy trajectory that has taken him from open mic nights, to opening, to being featured in Las Vegas and beyond.

Both Spielberg and Strickland were firmly entrenched at Warner Bros Records Nashville/Warner Music Group, when they launched the careers of Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall. Spielberg spent 21 years at the label in the sales planning and execution for artists like Randy Travis, Hank Williams Jr., Faith Hill and Dwight Yoakam. He started Spielberg Consulting and later Spielberg Entertainment in 2003.

Spielberg hired Strickland as Director of Sales for Warner Music Nashville, moving him from WEA Distribution in Boston to Nashville in 1995. Recognized as "Top 50 Nashville Power Players" by Billboard Magazine in 2015 and 2017, Strickland handled brand management for artists like Blake Shelton, Faith Hill, and Big & Rich. Strickland launched two comedy labels under the Warner umbrella and Executive Produced Jimmy Fallon's GRAMMY Award-winning comedy album Blow Your Pants Off and more. He left Warner in 2017 and launched Marathon Talent Agency the following year.