Cinema Audio Society Announces New Board For 2022

Following the triumphant return of the 58th CAS Awards as an in-person event, the Cinema Audio Society announced the results of their March election for the CAS Board of Directors. "We were fortunate as an organization to have volunteer board members who respond to challenge with a renewed sense of service and a commitment to the community," says CAS President Karol Urban." With tremendous gratitude, I thank the dedicated individuals of the Cinema Audio Society's Board of Directors."

Re-elected to their executive positions were Vice President Steve Venezia and Secretary Frank Morrone. They will continue to serve with President Karol Urban and Treasurer Lee Orloff.

Two incumbent production directors, Willie D. Burton and Stephen Tibbo, were re-elected to serve with Amanda Beggs, Peter Kurland, Phillip W. Palmer, Mark Ulano (Former CAS President) and Jeff Wexler.

In post-production, CAS welcomes a new board member, Christian Minkler. Christian fills the seat vacated by Marti Humphrey. Additionally, incumbents David Bondelevitch, Tom Fleischman, and Sherry Klein were re-elected. These directors will serve with the remaining sitting members: Onnalee Blank, Bob Bronow, Mike Minkler (Former CAS President), and Tara Paul.

Visit www.cinemaaudiosociety.org for more information, including the results of the 58th annual CAS Awards.

