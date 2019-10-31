Christoph Waltz & Lily Collins Have Joined GILDED RAGE

Deadline reports that Christoph Waltz and Lily Collins have joined upcoming thriller "Gilded Rage." Bill Skarsgard also stars in the film, which is centered on a real-life murder.

Charlie McDowell directs a script written by himself and Justin Lader.

The film is based on the Vanity Fair article Gilded Rage by Benjamin Wallace, and is inspired by events surrounding the murder of Manhattan hedge fund magnate Thomas Gilbert Sr. by his son Tommy, which rattled New York high society. The brutal crime received nationwide attention in the news and Tommy Gilbert recently received 30 years-to-life in prison for the murder.

Waltz won Academy Awards for his performances in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglorious Basterds" and "Django Unchained." Collins starred in "Love, Rosie" and "Abduction." Skarsgard is best known for playing villainous clown Pennywise in "It" and its recent sequel.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories