Christie Brinkley Exits ABC's DANCING WITH THE STARS Due to Injury

ABC has announced in an official statement that while rehearsing for the premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars,' Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show.

Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a SPORTS ILLUSTRATED model, has chosen to step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother's place for the remainder of the season.

In the statement, ABC also wished Christie a full and speedy recovery and says they look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.

On Dancing With the Stars, the competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities who will be paired up with the show's pro dancers and brave the dance floor for the very first time. Each week these celebrities will leave their comfort zones and endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts as well as voted upon by viewers. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

The other celebrities competing include:

· Lauren Alaina - COUNTRY MUSIC star

· Ally Brooke - Pop star

· Hannah Brown - "The Bachelorette"

· Karamo - TV host

· Kate Flannery - TV star

· Ray Lewis - NFL Hall of Famer

· Kel Mitchell - comedian/actor

· Lamar Odom - two-time NBA champion

· Sean Spicer - former White House press secretary

· James Van Der Beek - TV icon

· Mary Wilson - The Supremes

Photo Credit: ABC/Justin Stephens





Related Articles View More TV Stories