Chris Harrison to Host VOLCANO LIVE! WITH NIK WALLENDA

ABC and dick clark productions announced today that Chris Harrison, host of ABC's hit "The Bachelor" franchise will trade roses for adrenaline as the official host of "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda," along with television personality and ESPN anchor Sage Steele, who will serve as co-host.

The pair will go live from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua as Nik Wallenda becomes the first person to embark on a 1,800-foot-long highwire walk over the famed volcano. "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" will air as a live two-hour televised event on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST). This will mark Nik's longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted.

"Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I'm extremely honored and also a little nervous to watch this death-defying walk over a live volcano," said Harrison. "I'm proud to bring this live event to the world along with my friend and co-host Sage Steele."

"I have been a fan of Nik Wallenda for years and am beyond thrilled to be part of his next feat," said Steele. "I am counting down the days to 'Volcano Live!' and am so excited to be reunited with my good friend Chris Harrison for what I know will be an unforgettable night for the world to see!"

"Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" is produced by dick clark productions. Robyn Younie, Mark Bracco, Linda Gierahn, David Simone, Winston Simone, Shelley Ross and Nik Wallenda are executive producers.

Chris Harrison is the host of ABC's hit romance/reality franchise "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." He has also hosted all of the iconic series' spinoffs, including "Bachelor Pad" the long-running summer hit "Bachelor in Paradise" and "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart." Harrison continues to advance the entertainment industry through a variety of professional endeavors and his work ethic is tireless. In 2015, he took on hosting the nationally Syndicated game show "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," for which he received Emmy® nominations as Best Game Show Host in 2018 and 2019. Additional credits include hosting the "Emmys Red Carpet Live" and the "American Music Awards Red Carpet." Harrison is a Dallas native and currently resides in SoCal with his two teenage children.

Sage Steele is one of ESPN's most popular and respected commentators, currently serving as the co-anchor for ESPN's flagship show, "SportsCenter," weekdays at 6 p.m. ET. Steele has served as the lead host for "SportsCenter on the Road" since 2016, a role that includes on-site, day-long and pre-event coverage for the biggest sports events of the year, such as the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the World Series, the Masters, the COLLEGE FOOTBALL National Championship and many more. Steele, who joined ESPN in 2007, served as a regular anchor of "SportsCenter" until 2013, before hosting "NBA Countdown" on ESPN and ABC from 2013-2017. A 1995 graduate of Indiana University, Steele has hosted a variety of shows and events including co-host of the MISS AMERICA competition on ABC in 2016 and 2017, the "Scripps National Spelling Bee" from 2010-2013, and ESPN's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" during the inaugural COLLEGE FOOTBALL Playoff. Steele resides in Connecticut with her three teenage children.

