Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Commences Production of Season 2 of GOING FROM BROKE

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that production has begun on Season 2 of its original series Going From Broke. The series is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher and hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig. Innovative "real-time" episodes will begin premiering for free on Crackle in March.

Going From Broke is an unscripted series that spotlights a financial epidemic of huge proportions. Over 44 million Americans are saddled with student debt totaling over $1.7 trillion dollars. Making matters worse in Season 2, are the compounding issues of the last 12 months: COVID-19, record unemployment, and a country on the emotional and financial brink. This series aims to empower people to overcome their crippling financial struggles and become CEO of their own lives.

Season 2 features an updated format that follows six new cast members from around the country. During the six-week production, Crackle will conduct an innovative experiment by shooting and airing new episodes in "real time" while anchoring a larger conversation using social media platforms. The "real-time" episodes will document the casts' emotional and financial makeovers while audiences ride along. Meanwhile, Mr. Rosensweig, Mr. Kutcher, Chegg, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will engage in a multi-platform conversation about issues with debt, especially during the financial turmoil created by the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the dire financial situation that so many young people already found themselves in," said Mr. Rosensweig, host & CEO of Chegg, Inc. "In Season 2, the stakes are higher; people are struggling with unemployment, mounting debt, and potential physical and mental health issues. We have the opportunity to provide a lifeline and help them get back on track, working with them in real-time to get them on the path to financial freedom."

"This awesome production model brings viewers inside the transformation process. Going From Broke is the first makeover show that invites the audience to engage with the cast, financial experts and each other across social media while watching the process unfold "live" on Crackle," said Mr. Kutcher, who executive produced both season one and two of the series.

The "real-time" production culminates with finished episodes in May, ultimately revealing whether each cast member has succeeded in 'going from broke'.

"We were delighted with the tremendous viewer response to the first season of Going From Broke and are excited to dive even deeper into this important issue with Season 2. We plan to incorporate the particular hardships introduced by the global pandemic and hope we will be offering helpful solutions to any of those struggling with financial burdens," said William J. Rouhana Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

The first season of Going From Broke had a record-breaking launch on the free streaming service Crackle in October of 2019 and won multiple awards including the Webby People's Voice winner for Reality Series and the OTT.X Impact Award for Most Impactful Series. Season 1 is available for free on Crackle. Season 2 is being produced by Flicker Filmworks.