Chelsea Handler's 'Life Will Be The Death Of Me' to Be Adapted for the Small Screen

A Deadline exclusive reveals Chelsea Handler will executive produce the television series adaptation of her memoir "Life Will Be The Death Of Me."

Universal TV acquired the rights for the series, which is currently in a competitive situation with multiple studios bidding on it.

Her most recent novel was published on April 9 and Penguin Random House desribes it as ""the funny, sad, super-honest, all-true story of Chelsea Handler's year of self-discovery-featuring a nerdily brilliant psychiatrist, a shaman, four Chow Chows, some well-placed security cameras, various family members (living and departed), friends, assistants, and a lot of edibles."

"Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea," her 2008 novel, was also was adapted as a TV comedy on NBC.

Handler is best known for hosting the late-night talk show "Chelsea Lately" on the E! network and the talk show "Chelsea" on Netflix.

This news was originally reported by Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories