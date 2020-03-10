Charlie Kaufman, Miranda July, and More Visionaries Join CHF Spring Lineup

Chicago Humanities Festival is hosting an all-star line-up of speakers this spring season, including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, legendary screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, musicians Tori Amos and Makaya McCraven, and groundbreaking filmmaker Miranda July all coming together around CHF's annual theme, "Vision," exploring how a shifting global perspective could push us all toward a better world.

"As we round the corner into a new decade and the upcoming U.S. presidential election, I think people are yearning for a sense of shared purpose and direction," says Alison Cuddy, CHF's Marilynn Thoma Artistic Director.

"So, we're excited to spend the year seeking out some of the visionary thinkers, past and present, who might help us not only imagine alternative realities but move toward the possibility of change."

As the Festival has evolved into a year-round presenting institution, the spring season has grown. The spring season runs from now through July, with the vast majority of events falling between April 19-May 6. Join CHF for Festival Days (where all events are walkable in specific neighborhoods) in the Loop on Sunday, April 19, and in Hyde Park on Sunday, May 3. There are also exciting programs on weeknights.





