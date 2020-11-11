Celebrate The Holidays With New Pinkalicious & Peterrific Specials For Thanskgiving and Christmas On PBS!

PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC will help get families nationwide in the holiday spirit – with signature creative flair – via two new special episodes on PBS KIDS.

The popular arts-focused animated series from GBH based on the best-selling books by Victoria Kann will celebrate Thanksgiving with "A Fairy Thanksgiving / Pinkfoot Playdate," an episode featuring a Thanksgiving-themed story starring the inimitable Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Princess Bride, Taxi), premiering November 16, 2020. Then, a Christmas-themed special episode, "Gingerbread House / Christmas Tree Trouble," will make the season bright when it debuts December 7, 2020 (check local listings).

"We're so excited to ring in the holidays this year with two PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC special episodes that will inspire young viewers to tap into their creativity all season long," said series Executive Producer Dorothea Gillim. "From using found objects to create art to making ornaments and expressing yourself through dance, the engaging stories will spark the imagination and creativity of young children as they embark on new adventures with Pinkalicious, Peter and their friends."

"A Fairy Thanksgiving / Pinkfoot Playdate" - Premieres November 16, 2020

In "A Fairy Thanksgiving," when Pinkalicious and Peter accidentally damage Fairyanna's Thanksgiving table, they are determined to make things right and give the fairies the most pinkamazing Fairy Thanksgiving yet! Carol Kane stars as Edna the Gnome. And in "Pinkfoot Playdate," the giant furry monster, Pinkfoot, is back and eager to spend the day with Pinkalicious and her friends, while Pinkalicious struggles to find something that's pinkaperfect for her oversized pal. In the live-action interstitial, kids use elements from nature to create a fairy house in their backyard.

The Christmas special episode begins with "Gingerbread House," where Pinkalicious and Peter build a pinkamazing gingerbread house that attracts Sarafina, a holiday fairy. But as pieces of the house begin to go missing, it's up to Pinkalicious to find the sneaky snacker before all that's left are crumbs. And in "Christmas Tree Trouble," it's time to decorate the Pinkerton's Christmas tree! But when the box holding the family's ornaments breaks hours before the holiday party, it will take some creativity and pinkamagination to bring back the family's Christmas spirit. Kids decorate for the holidays by creating snowpeople made out of socks and other art materials in the live-action interstitial.

Produced by GBH Boston and Sixteen South Studios, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC is an animated preschool series that inspires children to delve into music, dance, theater, and the visual arts, encouraging them to express themselves creatively. The series follows the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother, Peter, as they explore the town of Pinkville with their friends. Together, they find creative opportunities and imaginative solutions to problems, encouraging young viewers to do the same. Digital games that reinforce the arts curriculum are available on pbskids.org and on the PBS Kids Games App, and educational resources based on the show can be found on PBS LearningMedia.

PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC is developed and produced with funding from PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and Northern Ireland Screen.

PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC is based on the HarperCollins book Pinkalicious, written by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann and illustrated by Victoria Kann, as well as additional books in the series written and illustrated by Victoria Kann. Executive producers are Dorothea Gillim (GBH) and Victoria Kann. The series is co-produced by GBH and Sixteen South.

