Catherine Sets Her Sights on Her Next Target in FURIOUS Clip

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Hulu shared a new clip from FURIOUS titled "Catherine's Next Victim," giving viewers a look at the character plotting her next move. The clip centers on Catherine, framed as always being one step ahead of those around her, as the series builds tension around who she has set her sights on next.

The clip does not go into extended detail on Catherine's background, instead letting the moment play out as a tense, character-driven beat focused on her calculating approach. The scene positions her as the driving force of the show's suspense, with the material suggesting she is already planning her next target before anyone else catches on.

FURIOUS is now streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with the series continuing to unfold through Catherine's ongoing scheme. The clip serves as a standalone look at her methodical style, giving audiences a taste of the show's central tension without revealing how the larger story resolves.

The release follows Hulu's pattern of promoting its slate of originals through short character-focused clips, with FURIOUS joining other titles the platform has spotlighted in similar fashion.

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