CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Returns For Its Twelfth And Final Season in February

The comedy returns for its twelfth and final ten-episode season SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

The Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning HBO Original comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, starring Larry David, returns for its twelfth and final ten-episode season SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut subsequent Sundays at the same time leading up to the series finale on April 7.

Larry David says: ”As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life.

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

The series also stars Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), J.B. Smoove (“Mapleworth Murders”), Richard Lewis (“Anything But Love”), Ted Danson ("The Good Place”), Vince Vaughn (”Wedding Crashers”), and Tracey Ullman (”Tracey Ullman’s Show”).

The show has received critical acclaim and has grown in popularity since its debut, particularly for its writing and the actors' improvisational comedy, which has amassed a staggering 51 Emmy® nominations and two wins; five Golden Globe® nominations and one win, as well as multiple nominations and wins across the various guilds, including SAG, DGA, and WGA.

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM is created by Larry David; executive producers, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer; co-executive producers, Laura Streicher, Jennifer Corey.



