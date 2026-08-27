CULTURE QUEST KIDS FEST to Bring STEAM, Arts to DC's Ward 7

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The DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities (CAH) is partnering with the Mayor's Office on African Affairs (MOAAA) and the DC Department on Parks and Recreation (DPR) to host 'Culture Quest Kids Fest: STEAM and Creativity Lab,' a free, family-friendly celebration bringing together arts, culture, literacy, creativity, and STEAM programming for District youth and families. The event will take place on Saturday, August 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Taking place at Deanwood Recreation Center in Ward 7, Culture Quest Kids Fest will provide young people with opportunities to explore, create, learn, and connect through interactive activities and live performances. The event will feature art, poetry, music, and other creative experiences designed to celebrate the talents and voices of young people across the District. The event will also feature performances and programming from Words Beats & Life, the DC Youth Poet Laureate, the DMV Slam Team, and a DC Youth Go-Go Band.

Culture Quest Kids Fest reflects the District's continued commitment to expanding access to arts, cultural, educational, and recreational opportunities for young people and families in communities across Washington, DC.

Event Details

When: Saturday, August 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Who: Aaron Myers, Executive Director, DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities; Marcus Manning, Deputy Director, Mayor's Office of Community Affairs and lead for Mayor's Office on African American Affairs; Lamont Carey, Executive Director, Mayor's Office of Community Affairs; Thennie Freeman, Director, DC Department of Parks and Recreation; Words Beats & Life; Kayla Nelson, DC Youth Poet Laureate; District Government agency staff and community partners

Where: Deanwood Recreation Center, 1350 49th Street NE, Washington, DC 20019

Closest Metro Station: Deanwood Metro Station

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