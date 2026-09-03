CREATION OF THE WORLD, OR KABBALAT SHABBAT to Make US Premiere in Brooklyn

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Brooklyn will host the U.S. premiere of Creation of the World, or Kabbalat Shabbat, a visually striking contemporary Hebrew-language chamber opera by composer Alexander Manotskov, directed by Emiliia Kivelevich, on October 10 and 11. The internationally developed production has had five performances in Germany and the Netherlands, reaching approximately 1,000 people live and online, and is the first German opera in Hebrew.

Inspired by the biblical six days of Creation and the seventh day of rest, the immersive production moves from darkness and silence toward music, light, and celebration. As the world takes shape, a table is set for Shabbat—turning an ancient story into a contemporary meditation on community, Jewish culture, and unity in a divided time.

Beginning in darkness and silence, the performance gradually introduces sound, light, movement, music, and ritual. As the world takes shape, a table is set for the Shabbat meal, culminating in a celebration of the perfection—and mystery—of creation.

Six musicians perform on cello, harmonium, bansuri, flugelhorn, mridangam, and santur, bringing Western, Indian, and Persian musical traditions into a singular contemporary sound. Sculptural costumes, lighting, movement, and ritual-inspired imagery make the experience as visual as it is musical.

Composer Alexander Manotskov says “This work is designed to be open to everyone. Its universality reflects the text's essence and our aspiration to unite audiences. Emigrant art often finds its greatest strength when transcending national boundaries, as seen with Stravinsky and Kandinsky. The opera's musical language is deeply connected to the American academic tradition, making this project a significant cultural dialogue.”

Event Details

Creation of the World or Kabbalat Shabbat

U.S. Premiere October 10 and 11, 2026

The 1986 Studio · Brooklyn, New York

Performed in Hebrew with English subtitles

Creative Team

Composer: Alexander Manotskov is the author of numerous chamber and symphonic works, as well as more than 30 operas that have been performed in the United States, Norway, Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan. He has developed a series of projects and concert programs in collaboration with Ukrainian musicians. In addition, he has received several musical and theatrical awards. Several of his scores have been published by the Donemus publishing house in the Netherlands, and recordings of his works have been released by the Fancymusic label in Russia and by LAWO Classics in Norway. He has participated in multiple international opera and theater productions internationally, including in the US.

Director: Emiliia Kivelevich, Director, M.A. in Cultural Studies. Author of over 10 productions in Germany, working at the intersection of documentary-research theater and dramatic theater. Director of the operas by Alexander Manotskov: 'Creation of the World or Kabbalat Shabbat' and 'Varsava.' Nominated for Project of the Year by Snob magazine for a performance created within the video game The Sims. She has participated in multiple international opera and theater productions.

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