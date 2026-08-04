COUTURE Starring Angelina Jolie to Be Available on Digital Today

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COUTURE, the drama starring Angelina Jolie, has become available on digital platforms. The film follows Jolie's character, an American filmmaker working at Paris Fashion Week, as she confronts a serious medical diagnosis while continuing her work.

COUTURE is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Fandango, and Prime Video.

Credits

Written and Directed by Alice Winocour

Produced by Charles Gillibert, Zhang Xin, William Horberg, Angelina Jolie

Starring Angelina Jolie, Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, Garance Marillier, Anyier Anei, Vincent Lindon

Angelina Jolie stars as Maxine, an American filmmaker who arrives in Paris during the frenzy of Fashion Week. Drawn into a love story with a familiar collaborator as her path intersects with women of different ages and cultural backgrounds - all fighting to take control of their own destinies - Maxine finds herself on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery that forces her to confront the choices shaping her life.

104 Minutes

Official Trailer

COUTURE previously had its UK premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival, where it was directed by Alice Winocour and also starred Ella Rumpf and Anyier Anei. Additional details on that screening are available in BroadwayWorld's earlier review of COUTURE.

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