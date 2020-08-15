Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CNBC Will Air THE PATH FORWARD: RACE AND OPPORTUNITY IN AMERICA

The broadcast will be live on Tuesday, September 8 at 7pm EST.

Aug. 15, 2020  
CNBC is set to air THE PATH FORWARD: RACE AND OPPORTUNITY IN AMERICA.

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel that is owned by NBCUniversal Worldwide News Group, a division of NBCUniversal, with both being ultimately owned by Comcast. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, the network primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets; following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.


