CMA AWARDS Reveals Early Winners on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" are just hours away, and in anticipation of the big show, winners in two categories have been revealed. "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross) was announced as winner of CMA Musical Event of the Year, while "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves (Director: Hannah Lux Davis) takes home the trophy for CMA Music Video of the Year. The winners were revealed by Country duo Maddie & Tae this morning on ABC's "Good Morning America" broadcast, live from Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon.

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC.

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alex Rudzinski is the Director, and David Wild is the Head Writer.

For more information on "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," please visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Photo Credit: Mark Seliger/ABC





