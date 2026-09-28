CITIZENS LIVE AT THE WYLIE Opens in Pittsburgh's Lower Hill

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Pittsburgh's Hill District was once one of America's great centers of music, where legends including Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Miles Davis took the stage and jazz filled Wylie Avenue. Development in the 1950s displaced residents, reshaping the neighborhood, and much of that music scene was lost. Today, music returns to Wylie Avenue with the opening of Citizens Live at The Wylie, a new 4,000-capacity venue with a century-old soul.

The venue will open with a community celebration featuring an all-Pittsburgh lineup, including Donnie Iris & The Cruisers and NASH.V.ILL featuring Byron Nash, with proceeds benefitting the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC).

'The Hill District has always been a place of extraordinary creativity, resilience, and cultural influence. Paying sincere tribute to that history matters, and it is especially meaningful when that tribute helps create new opportunities for the community and the next generation,' said Dr. Cathryn Calhoun, Director, Education and Community Engagement at AWAACC.

Citizens Live at The Wylie will host more than 100 events each year, including concerts, community gatherings and private events. Its opening season begins with Role Model on October 1 and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa on October 2, followed by Styx, Foster the People, Modest Mouse, Chance the Rapper, Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Little Big Town, and more.

'We're proud of what Citizens Live at The Wylie will add to Pittsburgh's music scene,' said Tom Loudermilk, Pittsburgh Region Market President, Live Nation. 'The stage will feature artists across genres and at every stage of their career, bringing national tours to the Lower Hill while giving Pittsburgh musicians real opportunities to take the stage in their own city.'

The venue created more than 350 permanent jobs with wages starting at $20 and many employees hired from the Hill District. For every ticket sold, Live Nation will direct $2 to the Greater Hill District Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund for 10 years and support programming at the historic New Granada Theater.

'Citizens Live at The Wylie honors the Lower Hill's extraordinary history as a place where music, culture, and community have long come together,' said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor. 'This venue is also an investment in Pittsburgh's future, creating jobs, supporting local businesses and cultural institutions, and bringing new energy to a neighborhood that has given so much to our city.'

Designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation's design and development group, the venue pays tribute to the people and places that helped shape Pittsburgh's cultural life. The venue showcases works by photographer Charles 'Teenie' Harris, a mirrored piano inspired by the Crawford Grill and a community mural celebrating the neighborhood's creative legacy.

Other unique features include a terrace with views overlooking the Pittsburgh skyline and the Vinyl Room, an intimate listening lounge inspired by Japanese hi-fi bars. Open before, during and after the show, the space features a live DJ spinning vinyl, Pittsburgh music memorabilia, chef-driven food and handcrafted cocktails and is available to premium ticket holders and fans looking to enhance their night out.

Show and ticket information is available at citizensliveatthewylie.com.

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