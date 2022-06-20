CINDERELLA Sets DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Release

From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella is a musically driven bold new take on the classic fairytale.

Our ambitious heroine (Camila Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

The film is set to be released on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital platforms on June 21 and will feature an all-new gag reel.

