CHINATOWN Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Release

The haunting noir classic CHINATOWN celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and Paramount is marking the occasion with a Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD release on June 18, 2024.

Produced by the legendary Robert Evans, CHINATOWN was originally released on June 26, 1974 and received widespread critical acclaim along with 11 Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture. In 1991, the film was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Robert Towne’s brilliant Academy Award®-winning screenplay weaves a tragic and shocking tale of corruption, greed, and the human propensity for evil. Powerhouse performances by Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston, a riveting story inspired by real events, vivid imagery, and a stirring score combine to make an unforgettable film that is essential for every cinephile’s collection.

The Limited-Edition Paramount Presents release includes the restored film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™ for the first time ever. The exacting restoration was completed using the original camera negative, which was repaired using the latest technology in areas that had been previously damaged. The result is a sparkling 4K Ultra HD presentation that uses more of the best possible source than previous masters and faithfully captures the film’s distinctively dreamy and simultaneously realistic look.

In addition, this release includes extensive new and legacy bonus content (see below), access to a Digital copy of the film, and a bonus Blu-ray™ with the 1990 sequel The Two Jakes, directed by and starring Jack Nicholson and written by Robert Towne.

New bonus content is detailed below:

A State of Mind: Author Sam Wasson On Chinatown – Sam Wasson, film historian and bestselling author of The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years Of Hollywood, on the importance of the film and its legacy.

Chinatown Memories – Legendary producer Hawk Koch shares stories from his time as assistant director on the film.

The Trilogy That Never Was – Sam Wasson discusses the planned third installment of what would have been a trio of movies featuring the character Jake Gittes.

Additional legacy bonus content:

Commentary by screenwriter Robert Towne with David Fincher

Water and Power The Aqueduct The Aftermath The River & Beyond

Chinatown: An Appreciation

Chinatown: The Beginning and the End

Chinatown: Filming

Chinatown: Legacy

Theatrical Trailer

Synopsis

Jack Nicholson is unforgettable as private eye Jake Gittes, living off the murky moral climate of sunbaked, pre-war Southern California. Hired by a beautiful socialite (Faye Dunaway) to investigate her husband's extra-marital affair, Gittes is swept into a maelstrom of double dealings and deadly deceits, uncovering a web of personal and political scandals that come crashing together for one, unforgettable night.