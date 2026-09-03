CHILEAN MINE RESCUE: RACE AGAINST TIME to Premiere on National Geographic

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RACE AGAINST TIME premieres Sept. 25 at 8/7c on National Geographic and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

When 33 miners became trapped more than half a mile underground in northern Chile, the entire world held its breath. Over 69 days, rescuers raced to try to save them while the men underground fought to survive. Featuring unseen archive footage and powerful interviews with survivors and rescuers, some for the very first time, this documentary series tells the definitive story of one of history's most compelling disasters.

LION is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

From 'The Lion King' director Jon Favreau and BBC Studios executive producer Mike Gunton comes the extraordinary true story of a lion cub named Kio on his epic journey to become a king. Filmed over four years, this sweeping saga of family, hope and courage follows Kio as he grows from a vulnerable cub into a powerful leader. Along the way, he faces loss, exile and fierce rivals in a fight to survive. Combining cinematic storytelling with groundbreaking natural history filmmaking, this series captures the complete coming-of-age story of a lion — and the remarkable making of a king.

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