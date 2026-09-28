CHARLIE SHAW'S REVENGE to Screen Across UK Venues

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CHARLIE SHAW'S REVENGE, the newest thriller-horror feature from Drop Dead Films, is set for a run of UK screenings across October following its US Prime Video release on October 2nd. The film was brought to the screen by director John Langridge and producer and actor Renato Pires, and is distributed worldwide by LA-based Indie Rights, with UK theatrical distribution handled by Acting Moon Entertainment.

CHARLIE SHAW'S REVENGE follows a group of workers preparing to re-open a remote adventure park on the brink of bankruptcy. What should be a routine job turns into a fight for survival when they realize they are being stalked by a silent killer. Cut off from any form of rescue, the survivors must band together to battle for their lives.

For Renato Pires and John Langridge, the goal was never to imitate. It was to create something distinctly British, distinctly independent, and genuinely frightening. CHARLIE SHAW'S REVENGE delivers on that ambition with confidence. The film was filmed on a sprawling 65-acre studio theme park and circus school, a location never before captured on film. The production took place at the East Sussex School of Circus Arts and Knockhatch Adventure Park, an environment that feels both wondrous and unsettling.

Empty rides. Silent big tops. Wide open acres with nowhere to hide. The setting becomes a character in its own right, transforming a place built for joy into a landscape of dread. This one-of-a-kind backdrop gives the film a visual identity that few independent horror productions can match. 'We are very confident in what we have made,' the team shared, pointing to the setting as a defining strength of the project.

Drop Dead Films has spent years earning its reputation. The company focuses on horror, thriller, and action projects, powered by an in-house writing team and a tight production crew, they produce high-quality features that remain cost-effective without sacrificing ambition.

Drop Dead Films has produced five award-winning projects, including the dramatic shorts 'Feminine Incite' and 'Burned', along with the short documentary 'The Woman Who Whirls'. Their first feature, '13 Graves', reached audiences in both the United Kingdom and the United States in 2019. CHARLIE SHAW'S REVENGE marks the next chapter in their journey.

A companion book tied to CHARLIE SHAW'S REVENGE arrived in February 2026, expanding the world for fans who want to go deeper into the story. For horror lovers, this offers a rare chance to experience the same chilling narrative across two formats. The dual release reflects the ambition behind the project. Drop Dead Films is not simply producing a single film. They are building a world, one that invites audiences to engage with CHARLIE SHAW'S REVENGE on the screen and on the page.

For Renato Pires, John Langridge, and the entire Drop Dead Films team, this release is more than a launch. It is a statement of intent. The company aims to grow as an entertainment content creator, pursuing feature films and television projects, with ambitions to lead in thrillers and horror through international co-production partnerships and new investment opportunities.

UK Screening Dates

Thursday - 1st October – UK theatrical Premiere (Haymarket Panton Street) ODEON

Monday - 5th October – South on Sea ODEON

Tuesday - 6th October – Phoenix Cinema

Wednesday - 14th October – Sheffield ODEON

Thursday - 15th October – Eastbourne Grove Theatre

Friday - 16th October – Leigh, Manchester

Monday - 19th October – Bristol ODEON

Tuesday - 20th October – Birmingham ODEON

Friday - 23rd October – Romford, Lumiere (the film will screen here until 29th October)

Thursday - 29th October – Hastings

Friday - 30th October – Hailsham Pavilion

Saturday - 31st October – Savoy Nottingham

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