CELEBRITY CRIME SCENE: PRINCESS DIANA to Premiere on FOX

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FOX is set to air CELEBRITY CRIME SCENE: PRINCESS DIANA, a special that uses virtual recreation technology to examine the 1997 car crash that killed Princess Diana. The program will premiere Thursday, August 20 from 8:00 to 9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX, with the episode becoming available on Hulu the following day.

About Celebrity Crime Scene: Princess Diana

The special dives into the theories that have fueled decades of speculation, examining mysterious vehicles in the tunnel, claims of powerful forces in the monarchy determined to silence Diana, and allegations international arms dealers viewed Diana as a dangerous threat that needed to be eliminated. Viewers will experience the crash from perspectives never before possible, including what Diana saw as the Mercedes went into a death spiral. Kerry Daynes, Rich Staropoli and Jakson Buhaj serve as investigators.

Celebrity Crime Scene: Princess Diana premieres Thursday, August 20 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX and next day Hulu. Viewers can watch on Hulu, FoxOne, Tubi and On Demand. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

The special features investigators Kerry Daynes, Rich Staropoli and Jakson Buhaj examining theories that have circulated for decades, including claims about mysterious vehicles in the tunnel and allegations involving the monarchy and international arms dealers. Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Dominik Rausch, Jess Fusco and Charles Latibeaudiere serve as executive producers, with Olivia Heinle and Courtney Doucette as supervising producers and Shevonne Sullivan as co-executive producer. The episode will also be available on FoxOne, Tubi and On Demand through participating providers.

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