CBS to Air First Season of THE GOOD FIGHT This Summer

THE GOOD FIGHT is coming to Sundays on CBS. The network will offer a special event broadcast run of season one of the acclaimed CBS All Access series, beginning Sunday, June 16 on the CBS Television Network. The drama, from Robert and Michelle King, follows character favorites from "The Good Wife" and was CBS All Access' first original drama series. THE GOOD FIGHT just aired its third season on the digital streaming service and was recently renewed for a fourth.

"For three seasons, THE GOOD FIGHT has been a big success for CBS All Access," said Kelly Kahl, President, Entertainment for CBS. "We're excited to provide our network audience the opportunity to catch up with characters they first fell in love with on 'The Good Wife,' as well as introduce new viewers to this outstanding, critically acclaimed drama."

"THE GOOD FIGHT was the first original series to launch on CBS All Access and continues to be a major driver for our service as it heads into its upcoming fourth season," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. "With the Network's special summer broadcast of THE GOOD FIGHT's first season, we look forward to not only introducing the series to new audiences, but also creating further awareness for CBS ALL ACCESS where viewers can continue to binge the second and third seasons of this exceptional series."

Following the premiere episodes on Sunday, June 16 (9:00-11:00 PM), episodes three and four will follow on Sunday, June 23 (9:00-11:00 PM). These four episodes will air within the Emmy nomination voting window that closes on June 24, providing added exposure for the acclaimed series. All episodes of season three, which is eligible for a 2019 Emmy, are currently available on CBS All Access.

Beginning Sunday, June 30, the drama will move to 10:00 PM for episode five and will remain in that time period until the 10-episode season concludes on Sunday, August 4. The previously announced season two premiere of INSTINCT will move to Sunday, June 30 at 9:00 PM, leading into THE GOOD FIGHT. The special limited summer network presentation will be edited for broadcast television.

THE GOOD FIGHT picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of "The Good Wife," where an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart's (Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart and Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago's pre-eminent African American-owned law firms.

During season one, the series stars Ms. Baranski, Ms. Jumbo and Ms. Leslie, along with Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha. Robert and Michelle King created the series and serve as showrunner/executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Mr. Robinson also co-wrote and executive produced the premiere episode with the Kings. Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Cross also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

Viewers can see all three seasons of THE GOOD FIGHT by subscribing to CBS All Access.





