CBS Orders New Comedy Pilot WE THE JURY

Variety reports that CBS has ordered a new comedy, titled "We the Jury."

The series hails from Dana Klein and Stephanie Darrow.

On "We the Jury," a group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict... and they can't even agree on lunch.

Klein worked on "Friends" and created "Friends with Better Lives." Darrow has worked on "Friends with Better Lives" and "9JKL," as well as "The Odd Couple" and "Fam."

Read the original story on Variety.





