CARÊME to Return for Season Two on Apple TV

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Apple TV has announced a second season for the French-language drama 'Carême,' starring César Award winner Benjamin Voisin and directed by filmmaker Martin Bourboulon ('Les Trois Mousquetaires: D'Artagnan'). The announcement comes on the heels of the series' International Emmy Award nomination for Drama Series.

The series, slated to begin filming next week in Paris, also stars César Award nominee Jérémie Rénier ('My Way') and Alice Da Luz ('Hanami').

Following its global debut one year ago, the drama has been described by press as 'thrilling and sumptuous' and an 'irresistible' 'visual and narrative feast' featuring Voisin's 'charismatic and complex' 'portrayal of the 'first celebrity chef'.' The series achieved a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season of 'Carême' is now streaming on Apple TV.

'Carême' follows the story of the world's first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon's Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?

Based on the book 'Carême: Cooking for Kings: The Life of the First Celebrity Chef' by historian, playwright and screenwriter Ian Kelly ('The King's Man'), 'Carême' is created by Kelly and Davide Serino ('Mussolini: Son of the Century'). The series is executive produced by Vanessa van Zuylen with VVZ Production and Dominique Farrugia with Shine Fiction (Banijay France) for Apple TV. The series films on location in emblematic sites in and around Paris, including Palais des Tuileries, château de Fontainebleau, chateau de Chantilly, chateau de Compiègne and more.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, available to watch across a range of screens. After its launch on 1 November, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 919 wins and 3,829 award nominations and counting, including 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' 'Severance,' 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1.'

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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