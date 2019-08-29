CAKE Sets Premiere Date at FXX

Deadline reports that FXX will premiere a new short-form series in September. The show, "Cake," will contain both animated and live action sequences.

Cake will be "its own unique series as well as incubator for shorter shows that could be developed into half-hour series," FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf said. "We think there is some truly superb and original creative work being done in short form, and Cake on FXX will be a fantastic medium to highlight some of the best of it."

"I think by doing short-form animation. we will add another dimension to the channel, which is still pretty young-skewing," Landgraf told Deadline in 2017. "Television is being consumed on many more screens, and I'd like FXX to follow young consumers in their short-form consumption habits."

According to Wikipedia, FXX is an American pay television channel owned by the Walt Disney Television unit of The Walt Disney Company through FX Networks, LLC. It is the sister channel of FX, with its programming focusing on original and acquired comedy series and feature films for a primary demographic of men aged 18-34.

