Bret McKenzie Sets EMMET'S OTTER JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS Adaptation

Variety reports that Bret McKenzie, half of "Flight of the Conchords," will write the music and script for his upcoming adaptation of "Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas."

It is based on the 1977 TV special from the Jim Henson company, which was based on a children's book by Russell Hoban.

The special surrounds a poor otter family who risks everything for the chance to win the cash prize of a talent contest for Christmas, but a decision has not yet been made.

McKenzie won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet," a song he wrote for 2011 film "The Muppets." This will be his third time working with the Henson company. Along with Jemaine Clement, McKenzie has written and performed dozens of comedic songs with "Flight of the Conchords."

