Bret McKenzie Sets EMMET'S OTTER JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS Adaptation

Article Pixel Oct. 21, 2019  
Bret McKenzie Sets EMMET'S OTTER JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS Adaptation

Variety reports that Bret McKenzie, half of "Flight of the Conchords," will write the music and script for his upcoming adaptation of "Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas."

It is based on the 1977 TV special from the Jim Henson company, which was based on a children's book by Russell Hoban.

The special surrounds a poor otter family who risks everything for the chance to win the cash prize of a talent contest for Christmas, but a decision has not yet been made.

McKenzie won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet," a song he wrote for 2011 film "The Muppets." This will be his third time working with the Henson company. Along with Jemaine Clement, McKenzie has written and performed dozens of comedic songs with "Flight of the Conchords."

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Ozuna Will Star, Contribute to Soundtrack of FAST AND FURIOUS 9
  • New Episode of Paramount Network Series INK MASTER GRUDGE MATCH Airs Oct. 22
  • Bret McKenzie Sets EMMET'S OTTER JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS Adaptation
  • Sony Movie Channel Will Showcase Rarely-Shown Horror Films