Breaking Glass Signs Controversial Australian Drama DISCLOSURE

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to the poignant, topical Australian drama DISCLOSURE from writer/director Michael Bentham, a film that hammers home the notion that "there are TWO SIDES to every story, and then there is the truth." Breaking Glass acquired rights to the film in February during the first days of Berlinale in a deal negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and producer Donna Lyon.

"Powerful, intense, and timely" (Cinema Australia), and thriving on "razor-sharp characters and dialogue" (Film Threat), DISCLOSURE world premiered at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival, and will play Newport Beach Film Festival and Australia's Gold Coast Film Festival, with more festival play to run through 2020. The film stars Mark Leonard Winter, Geraldine Hakewill, Matilda Ridgway, Tom Wren, and Greg Stone.

"We are thrilled that Breaking Glass Pictures are partnering with us to bring Michael Bentham's provocative and compelling debut feature to the public", said producer Donna Lyon. "After bowing to rave reviews at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, DISCLOSURE is tipped to be one of the most talked about films this season, complementing BGP's bold slate of international indie films."

DISCLOSURE follows two couples who go to war over an allegation of child-on-child abuse. Australian documentary maker Emily, and her journalist husband, Danny, are reeling from an allegation of abuse their 4-year-old daughter Natasha has made against a local politician's 9-year-old son, Ethan. Ethan's parents, Joel and Bek, arrive unannounced at Emily and Danny's house intent on convincing the couple that Natasha's allegation is a fabrication. Accusations, arguments, and the ultimate search for leverage turn their civil conversation into a vicious confrontation.

"Nothing could be more timely, or disturbing, than Bentham's incredible DISCLOSURE, a film that makes you want to scream "stop" at several points during the action", said Richard Ross, Co-President of Breaking Glass. "Questions about truth, lying, cover-ups, sex and blackmail burst from the screen, while we the viewer attempt to take sides and place blame. We are so proud to add this stunning and controversial film to the BGP line-up."





