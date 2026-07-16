Brandy and Rita Ora Talk Reprising Roles in DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND

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Good Morning America posted a new interview featuring Brandy and Rita Ora, who spoke with correspondent Kelley Carter about reprising their roles in DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND, the latest installment in the Disney franchise.

DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND is the fifth entry in the hit Disney franchise. The film premiered on Disney Channel on July 16 and became available on Disney+ the following day. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the story picks up after the Queen of Hearts turns nice and Cinderella is safe, sending the narrative into new territory. The ensemble cast includes Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani Segura, Awkwafina, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Paolo Montalban, and Brendon Tremblay, among others.

Brandy and Rita Ora were among the stars who attended the world premiere event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures earlier this week. In the GMA interview, both actresses reflected on what it meant to return to the franchise and step back into their respective characters for this new chapter.

BroadwayWorld has followed the film's rollout closely, including coverage of the cast performing the new single "Dancing with the Enemy" and the release of the official trailer ahead of the premiere.

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