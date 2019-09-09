Brad Paisley Will Lead New Amazon Comedy Series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grammy winner Brad Paisley will star in what is being described as a "Larry Sanders"-esque new comedy series on Amazon: it's called "Fish Out of Water."

The show is a Larry Sanders take on celebrity vanity projects and a behind-the-scenes look at country music star Paisley's struggle to keep a simple little fishing show from turning into his own personal Fyre Festival.

"Arrested Development"'s A.D. Miles will write the script and produce with Will Arnett, Peter Principato, Marc Forman, Paisley and his longtime manager Bill Simmons, and Kendal Marcy.

Paisley has released 32 top-ten singles on the Billboard Country Charts in his tenure; 19 of those have reached number one. He has won three Grammys, 14 CMAs, and two American Music Awards.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories