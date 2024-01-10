Bowen*Young Release New Single 'World Brand New'

The new track follows the release of last year's single ‘Water To Wine', with both set to be featured on their forthcoming debut album due for release this spring.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Bowen*Young Release New Single 'World Brand New'

Nashville based husband and wife duo BOWEN * YOUNG have kicked off 2024 with the release of their rousing and tender new single ‘World Brand New'. The duo notes, “‘World Brand New' is for anyone who loves someone – parents, siblings, new friends, best friends, first loves and lifetime partners… this song is about you, and for you”.

The new track follows the release of last year's single ‘Water To Wine', with both set to be featured on their forthcoming debut album due for release this spring via Snakefarm.

Composed of Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young, the pair are accomplished musicians who combine their talents to create haunting and ethereal songs in a unique style the couple has dubbed ‘cinematic Americana'.

After growing up in rural Australia, Clare Bowen moved to MUSIC CITY in 2012 to play the role of Scarlett O'Connor in the hit TV show Nashville, gaining respect from the city's musical leaders and finding mentors in legendary Grammy Award winning producers/songwriters, T-Bone Burnett and Buddy Miller.

Hailing originally from Connecticut, Brandon Robert Young began singing at the age of five under the guidance of his mother. He eventually moved to Nashville, where he taught himself to play guitar, working as a courier during the day, filling composition books with songs at night.

Bowen has performed with artists such as Vince Gill, Zac Brown Band and more, while Young spent a decade touring with John Hiatt and collaborating with Emmylou Harris, Colin Linden and Mikky Ekko. They were then first brought together in 2013, when Brandon was a last-minute replacement for Clare's no-show duet partner for her first solo set at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Since then, the dynamic partnership has further blossomed with BOWEN * YOUNG also making their UK debut last July, joining Billy Joel and Daryl Hall at British Summer Time in Hyde Park as well as a UK headline show at Omeara in London. This May, the couple are set to perform at the second Highways Festival which takes place at The Royal Albert Hall on May 17th.

BOWEN * YOUNG are currently in Australia, where they are about to start a run of headline shows. For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit bowenyoung.com.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
New Episodes of BLUEY Come to Disney+ This Friday Photo
New Episodes of BLUEY Come to Disney+ This Friday

Get ready for more episodes of BLUEY! Ten new episodes of the beloved series will premiere on Disney+ this Friday, January 12. BLUEY has been a fan favorite and the #1 most-watched series for preschoolers and kids in the US. Don't miss out on the joyful simplicity and unique adventures that BLUEY brings to life.

2
Video: Watch Jerry OConnell on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Jerry O'Connell on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Jerry O'Connell opens up about his private proposal to Rebecca Romijn, turning 50, defusing arguments with his wife, and more on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Season 2. Funny man Jerry O'Connell makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, January 10.  Watch the new videos from the episode!

3
Argentinas TRENQUE LAUQUEN Named Best Latin American Film Of The Year Photo
Argentina's TRENQUE LAUQUEN Named Best Latin American Film Of The Year

The Chilean filmmaker Manuela Martelli was the winner of the Cinema Tropical Award for Best Director for her debut feature Chile ‘76, while the Costa Rican feature, I Have Electric Dreams (Tengo sueños eléctricos) by Valentina Maurel was announced winner of the award for Best First Film. The jury gave the award for Best Documentary to The Trial.

4
See THE SIMPSONS MOVIE At The El Capitan Theatre Photo
See THE SIMPSONS MOVIE At The El Capitan Theatre

Experience 20th Century Studios’ “The Simpsons Movie” on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre. The El Capitan Theatre is also offering a fan experience with photo opportunities and exclusive merchandise. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket.

More Hot Stories For You

SHIVERS Becomes Available on Steelbook in MarchSHIVERS Becomes Available on Steelbook in March
LITTLE MONSTERS to Arrive on SteelBook Blu-ray & DigitalLITTLE MONSTERS to Arrive on SteelBook Blu-ray & Digital
GISELLE Ballet Film Set For Cinema ScreeningsGISELLE Ballet Film Set For Cinema Screenings
Video: Watch THE GREATEST NIGHT IN POP Trailer to Find Out The Story Behind 'We Are The World'Video: Watch THE GREATEST NIGHT IN POP Trailer to Find Out The Story Behind 'We Are The World'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HAMILTON