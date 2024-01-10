Bowen*Young Release New Single 'World Brand New'

Nashville based husband and wife duo BOWEN * YOUNG have kicked off 2024 with the release of their rousing and tender new single ‘World Brand New'. The duo notes, “‘World Brand New' is for anyone who loves someone – parents, siblings, new friends, best friends, first loves and lifetime partners… this song is about you, and for you”.

The new track follows the release of last year's single ‘Water To Wine', with both set to be featured on their forthcoming debut album due for release this spring via Snakefarm.

Composed of Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young, the pair are accomplished musicians who combine their talents to create haunting and ethereal songs in a unique style the couple has dubbed ‘cinematic Americana'.

After growing up in rural Australia, Clare Bowen moved to MUSIC CITY in 2012 to play the role of Scarlett O'Connor in the hit TV show Nashville, gaining respect from the city's musical leaders and finding mentors in legendary Grammy Award winning producers/songwriters, T-Bone Burnett and Buddy Miller.

Hailing originally from Connecticut, Brandon Robert Young began singing at the age of five under the guidance of his mother. He eventually moved to Nashville, where he taught himself to play guitar, working as a courier during the day, filling composition books with songs at night.

Bowen has performed with artists such as Vince Gill, Zac Brown Band and more, while Young spent a decade touring with John Hiatt and collaborating with Emmylou Harris, Colin Linden and Mikky Ekko. They were then first brought together in 2013, when Brandon was a last-minute replacement for Clare's no-show duet partner for her first solo set at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Since then, the dynamic partnership has further blossomed with BOWEN * YOUNG also making their UK debut last July, joining Billy Joel and Daryl Hall at British Summer Time in Hyde Park as well as a UK headline show at Omeara in London. This May, the couple are set to perform at the second Highways Festival which takes place at The Royal Albert Hall on May 17th.

BOWEN * YOUNG are currently in Australia, where they are about to start a run of headline shows. For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit bowenyoung.com.