Bobby Moynihan Explains His Chaotic Man-Bat Voice And Penguin Love On DC Podcast
The SNL alum traces his fandom back to a childhood comic and a memorable encounter with Jim Lee.
Bobby Moynihan sat down with hosts Frankey and Coy on DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast to talk through his work voicing Man-Bat, his history with Batman, and the comic collecting habit that has followed him since childhood. The conversation, posted to HBO Max's YouTube channel, covers how Moynihan built his take on Man-Bat and why he considers voicing The Penguin in Batman: The Audio Adventures his favorite DC work to date.
Moynihan, an actor and comedian known for his years on Saturday Night Live, described finding a chaotic, comedy-driven approach to Man-Bat and discussed how his improv background shaped his transition from live sketch work into animation. He also recounted meeting artist Jim Lee at a comic convention, an encounter he credits with sparking his lifelong collecting obsession.
The episode gets into Moynihan's personal history with Batman beyond voice work, including the story behind a full Batman costume he once wore, tied to an account involving Sam Raimi and what he calls an embarrassing Halloween. He also touches on an eBay find tied to his Star Wars collection, part of a broader toy, comic, and Funko Pop collecting habit he says has shaped his fandom since he was young.
Moynihan closes out the interview reflecting on why his Penguin performance in Batman: The Audio Adventures remains the project he is proudest of within the DC world, walking through how he shaped the character's voice and tone for that audio series.
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